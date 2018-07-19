Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible today and tomorrow, but rain chances will begin to lower a little by the end of the week. It will mean warmer temperatures for this weekend. Highs expected to climb into the mid 90s just in time for Bragg Jam.

Today...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

