Poplar Park renovation completed in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon leaders and community members celebrated the completion of the newly-renovated Poplar Park Thursday.

The renovation completes the Poplar Yards concept for the original Macon Action Plan.

NewTown Macon says the pandemic emphasized the need for outdoor space and the use of the area downtown this past year showed the need for a new park.

Erin Keller, NewTown Macon's vice president for development, says the renovation allows people a place to relax downtown.

"It's a space that's more functional and it's more inviting, and so people get take out or want to have a picnic, this space actually says, 'Hey, come relax, come fellowship here," Keller said.