Popular Macon pizza buffet closes for good, east Macon fast food spot reopens

The Stevi B's on Tom Hill is no more, while the Captain D's on Gray Highway has reopened a year after a fire

MACON, Ga. — The video in this story is from the 2020 Captain D's fire.

An east Macon fast food restaurant has reopened more than a year after a fire, and a popular north Macon pizza buffet has closed its doors for good.

According to Fish Consulting LLC, the Captain D’s location at 1342 Gray Highway is now officially back in business.

It’s been closed since a fire in Jan. 2020 when a passerby called the Macon-Bibb Fire Department after they saw smoke pouring out of the back of the building.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames at the back. At the time, firefighters said the rear storage area had the most damage, as well as some smoke and water damage in the kitchen and dining area.

The location on Gray Highway now has drive-thru, carry-out and call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up.

The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and they are open an hour later Friday and Saturday. You can call your order in to 478-745-4566.

Farther up the interstate, a pizza buffet popular with Maconites has permanently closed its doors.

Ryan Tucker, the owner of the Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, made the announcement on Facebook Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart we must announce our closing as of today. We appreciate all the community support and all those that worked with us over the years. Thank you to all our loyal customers that have allowed us to be a part of so many birthdays & celebrations. For all of you, we are thankful & wish you all the best,” wrote Tucker.

The other Central Georgia location on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins is still open.