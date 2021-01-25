Popular Warner Robins barber shop expanding to downtown Macon location

Olde World Barber Shoppe in Warner Robins is home to an award-winning and diverse staff. Now, they're coming to Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A popular Warner Robins barber shop is expanding to a new location in Central Georgia.

Warner Robins’ Olde World Barber Shoppe is opening a new location on Macon's growing Cotton Avenue next month.

“I was the artistic director at the original location for quite some time and now I am expanding and moving forward to open up my own location,” said Jason Patridge.

Patridge is the owner of the new location in Macon. He’s worked at Olde World in Warner Robins, which is owned by Steven Putman, for nearly six years.

He’s also an award-winning barber; placing first in several competitions for the B-Groomed Expo Battle for Atlanta, and winning design champion for Trendslayers 2k16, among other competitions.

“There’s not a haircut out there that we can’t do,” he said.

The barbers and stylists at Olde World have expertise in every type of hair texture, which is what Patridge says sets them apart from other shops in town.

“The diversity,” he said. "We’re one of the most diverse barber shops in the state of Georgia and, as far as I’m concerned, in this region.”

Olde World’s diverse staff and training allows them to serve any person who walks through their doors.

“There’s every type of person in there that works with us,” Patridge said.

He said people can expect a new, modern vibe inside of the Cotton Avenue shop instead of the old school barbershop atmosphere that is associated with their Warner Robins location.

“I wanted to work more towards a modern, uniform feel,” he said.

There are eight barber chairs inside. Patridge says they’ll have half-staff starting out and some barbers from the original location coming to Cotton Avenue for shift changes.

“I’m super excited to be coming to the area,” Patridge said. “I’m ecstatic to see the new faces.”

Olde World Barbershop at 385 Cotton Avenue is having a soft opening on Feb. 1. Partridge says they’ll have a grand opening for this location when they can be sure to be able to keep everyone safe and adhere to CDC guidelines amid the pandemic.