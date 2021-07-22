Popular Warner Robins donut shop moving to new location with drive-thru

Don't go crazy... go nuts! Donuts that is.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A popular donut shop in Warner Robins is making a move down the street from Watson Boulevard to Russell Parkway.

Ashley James is the owner of Mini Dixie Donuts, which opened in April 2020. She says she "loved the concept" of a mini donut shop.

You can get anything from coffee cake and Oreo to the more traditional powdered, chocolate-frosted and blueberry donut flavors.

They also sell cocoa bombs, chocolate-covered pretzels, coffee, and t-shirts, cups and hats. They cater events like weddings, baby showers, and birthdays.

In the last year, the business has flourished, but something was missing...

"The main motivator for moving is we will have access to a drive-thru," she said.

And the new building will have one! James says the new location is smaller, but more efficient.

Right now, there is some plumbing and electrical work happening at the new location, and they also just gave it a fresh coat of paint.

The current shop is located at 4027 Watson Boulevard, Suite 220, and will remain open until about halfway through August.

The new shop is located at 1003 Russell Parkway, and will open in early September.

The hours will remain the same; Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and updates on the grand opening, you can follow them on Facebook.