Suspected burglar pulled from grease duct at DeKalb Little Caesars

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a DeKalb County Little Caesars where a suspected burglar was pulled from a grease duct after getting trapped Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police told 11Alive that crews responded around 9:20 a.m. at the pizza restaurant off Covington Highway. The fire chief said the suspect had been in there for hours.

Authorities say the man was discovered by Army recruiters working next door as they came into wok for the day. By 10:30 a.m., 11Alive crews on scene saw the man being removed.

Suspected burglar pulled out of oven exhaust system at DeKalb County Little Caesar’s off Covington Hwy. Fire Captain believes he was there for hours. Man was discovered by Army recruiters working next door as they came into work for the day. pic.twitter.com/ZhANfXyN8M — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 12, 2022

"The subject was extracted and transported to a local hospital," police said in a statement. "At this time, we do not have info on why or how he was located inside the vent but the investigation is ongoing."

