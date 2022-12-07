Suspected burglar pulled from grease duct at DeKalb Little Caesars

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a DeKalb County Little Caesars where a suspected burglar was pulled from a grease duct after getting trapped Tuesday morning.
DeKalb County police told 11Alive that crews responded around 9:20 a.m. at the pizza restaurant off Covington Highway. The fire chief said the suspect had been in there for hours.
Authorities say the man was discovered by Army recruiters working next door as they came into wok for the day. By 10:30 a.m., 11Alive crews on scene saw the man being removed.
"The subject was extracted and transported to a local hospital," police said in a statement. "At this time, we do not have info on why or how he was located inside the vent but the investigation is ongoing."
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.