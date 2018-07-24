Commissioner Mallory Jones says he fully supports going back to quarterly billing for trash pickup.

“If Georgia Power said, 'I want to bill you a year in advanced and I want you to pay it in one lump sum,' that'd just be absurd,” said Jones.

Elaine Lucas and seven other commissioners agreed on a quarterly billing schedule even though Mayor Robert Reichert said that would cost an extra $120,000 a year.

This was an attempt to get some money up front, get some money quickly,” said Lucas.

With a 4 mill increase looming, commissioner Joe Allen wanted to spread out collections. “We hit them with that and we hit them with this also, we got to find a way to help the people,” said Allen.

They also talked about amending the current trash contract due to complaints. Right now, Advanced Disposal is in charge of picking up your trash can as well as two cubic yards of yard waste, and the Solid Waste Department is in charge of picking up your recycling as well as 2 cubic yards of bulky waste.

Owner of Advanced Disposal Jarod Lovett proposed making his company responsible for the bulky waste and recycling. For that change, he wants the county to pay his company $14 out of each monthly bill, instead of $11.

The rest stays with the county’s Solid Waste Department for their cleanup work. “That way, one truck will get it and the confusion won’t be, 'Whose responsibility?' It will be all of our responsibility to pick up to trash up to those limits,” said Lovett.

The move back to a quarterly billing schedule won't happen until the full commission approves the change, which could happen next week.

Commissioners are also still discussing what it would cost to bring all trash collection back to the county from Advanced Disposal. Tuesday, their solid waste director Kevin Barkley advised against it.

