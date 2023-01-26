Possible explosive found after DUI crash in Cartersville, officials say

This is a developing story.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Cartersville Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their help after finding a possible explosive device in a car Thursday morning.

Officers were called to North Erwin Street near Cassville Road just before 8 a.m. to help with a crash. Police said the driver of a car was then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

As officers searched the vehicle, they found a "possible explosive device." Officers are still investigating at this time. The 11Alive Sky Tracker is heading to the scene.

Officers have closed the roads until further notice.

It is not known what led up to the crash, how many were involved or if anyone was injured.

