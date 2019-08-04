MACON, Ga. — If you drive down Bass Road, you can spot new development up and down the road. Sabrina Burse spoke to neighbors to find out why they have concerns about some of the newest possible plans there.

Marcia Sikes lives in the Providence neighborhood near Bass Road. A list of things attracted her to the area, but she says traffic has gotten worse over the years. "The traffic is really bad, especially in the mornings when people are going to work or in the afternoon when people are getting off from work," said Sikes.

When Sikes heard about this proposal from a group called Cunningham and Company Engineering for a project to bring business to Bass Road, she had concerns. "I'm not against development, but I believe we need to prepare for that development and Bass Road needs to be widened," said Sikes.

If Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning rezones the 16.56 acres of wooded area, the company would turn it into a mixed-use office and retail development. Some neighbors living near there say that will bring more traffic to an already busy area.

"I just see them widening Bass Road in no time and that's just going to cause more chaos," said Homeowner Justin Backus. Backus says he's glad Macon is growing, but it seems to come with a cost.

A staff report from planning and zoning says, "without significant alterations to existing signal timing and/or lane alignments along Bass Road, the proposed development is likely to result in increased delays along Bass Road beyond an an acceptable level."

Attorney George Greer spoke on the engineering company's behalf in a county zoning meeting Monday to ask for a delayed vote. "To allow us to work with staff to address some of the concerns raised in the staff report and impose some voluntary use restrictions" said Greer.

The board unanimously voted to wait for about two weeks. Planning and zoning is now scheduled to vote on that development April 22.