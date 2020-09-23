The victim was hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Gray Highway near Dairy Queen.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Gray Highway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 9:30 p.m. about a person hit on the 1100 block of Gray Highway near Dairy Queen. The release says 28-year-old Eddie Hawkins was driving northbound when he hit a man walking in the center turning lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.