Postal Service suggests sending holiday mail early this year

More people are shopping online due to COVID, and the USPS is expecting a higher volume of mail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, people will turn their attention to the Christmas season.

That includes sending gifts and cards to loved ones in the mail.

Thanksgiving to Christmas is always peak season for the Postal Service, but with the spike in online shopping due to COVID-19, USPS is expecting a busy month.

The Postal Service suggests you get your cards and packages to the mailbox with plenty of time before Christmas.

“We always encourage customers to mail early, but with a significant increase it becomes more important,” Kentuckiana District Postal Service Spokesperson Susan Wright said.

USPS is preparing for a higher volume of mail this year. But these workers are ready, and have been getting ready for a while.

“The Postal Service starts preparing for the holiday season the day after the holiday, we start preparing for the next year,” Wright said.

USPS hires additional employees and even does some Sunday deliveries during this peak season. To make sure your packages and letters make it to the recipient by Christmas, there are a few dates to remember.

All First-Class Mail like letters should be mailed by December 18.

Mail your packages and Priority Mail by December 19.

You can mail your Priority Mail with Express Service by December 23, but it will come with some additional costs.

“We have all hands on deck as we do every peak season every year,” Wright said.

USPS is also hiring about 100 city carrier assistants in Louisville. If you’d like to apply you can visit this link.