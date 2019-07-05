WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins city council member is fighting for a pay raise for himself and the rest of council.

Councilman Clifford Holmes argues it's been "22 years" since council last got a raise. Now, he says, they're due.

RELATED: Some Warner Robins council members vote to begin process of giving themselves raises

He's looking for about a $5,000 hike for each council member. Some citizens in the audience made it clear they don't support it. "If they really feel they need a raise put it up to a referendum and let the citizens of Warner Robins vote on it," said one.

A pay raise ordinance was given a 'first read' by Holmes at Monday's meeting, but he says it can't be voted on until the next meeting.

Other citizens in the audience backed the bump that, if passed, would raise each council member's salary to about $10,000 per year. "$10,000 is no big thing, in my opinion," said Ansel Peck.

It wasn't the only issue that drew strong opinions.

This was the first city council meeting since economic development director Gary Lee's workplace suspension following a criminal indictment was overturned.

Some in the audience were not happy about this. "I don't dislike the department director, I dislike the actions of the department director as an executive with the city," said one citizen.

Gary Lee's brother, city councilman Daron Lee, made a closing speech that seemed to allude to his brother's situation.

"Even being here as a city councilman, any employee who calls me and says 'I have a situation, I have a problem and I've tried other avenues, but I've run out of my options and I need to speak with you.' I am going to speak with them," said Daron Lee.

RELATED: Suspension overturned, Gary Lee allowed to return to work

Minutes after that speech, we asked Councilman Lee directly if he was speaking about his brother's situation but he declined to answer.

When we asked Gary Lee for a comment on the story, he also declined.