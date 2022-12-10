'The potholes are driving me crazy!': Potholes plague residents in Pierce Avenue subdivision

June Mack has lived on Pierce Avenue for three years. She says the potholes on her street are so bad, she's spent almost $3000 on tire replacements over the years.

MACON, Ga. — Some folks living in a subdivision just west of Pierce Avenue in Macon say they see more potholes than road when driving to their house.

However, who is responsible for fixing it?

13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to see how those road conditions are driving them crazy!

June Mack has lived on Pierce Avenue for the past three years, and she says she's in a pretty bumpy situation.

"Hi, my name is June Mack, I live on Pierce Avenue, and the potholes are driving me crazy!".

She lives in a subdivision off the main road, which is a private way. Mack says the pavement was decent when she first moved in, but it's since fallen apart.

"The holes started getting bigger; the concrete started breaking up. Now, it's getting to the point where it's beginning to be unbearable to drive," she explains.

Mack says her car goes bump no matter how slow she drives. She says she's spent almost $3000 on tire replacements over the years.

"My husband just replaced my tires last week, and the month before that, I had to replace them again. So, it's becoming expensive to drive home," she says.

Mack says she's tried talking to the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation. They both say it's not their responsibility.

"So, then I talked to my landlord, who said it's not his fault. I mean, he said it's not his responsibility, so whose is it?".

Jim Johnson is an engineer for Macon-Bibb who says they've gotten complaints about those potholes for years.

"It's pretty beat up," he says.

However, Johnson says the county can't fix them.

"Because of the fact that it's been verified as a private access alley," he explains.

Johnson said when the subdivision was built in 1953, the developer should've asked the city to accept their road and maintain it.

"From the research we've done, that never happened," he says.

Johnson says now it's up to the homeowners and tenants to hire a surveyor to verify who owns the access alley to fix it.

"The bottom line is, I think that the property owners would need to get together and have to get pricing from paving contractors toward paving that little strip to meet our specifications," he says.

Johnson explains that if the pavement is fixed to Macon-Bibb's standards for their roadways, landowners can discuss asking the city to maintain Pierce Avenue's access alley from then on.

We spoke with Mack's landlord– Luke Wolfsbauer. He said he would soon ask neighbors to pool their funds to fix the roadway.