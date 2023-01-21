State poultry show kicks off at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

They showcased several birds, including chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds held their 'Just Peachy' State Poultry Show on Saturday in Perry.

Kids even came to compete to show off their feathered friends. Tyler Anderson brought roosters all the way from Oklahoma.

"Pretty tough competition here, really tough competition. Lots of good quality birds here, lots of good quality," he said.