Georgia Power media relations rep Evan Asher told 13WMAZ that an overnight car crash knocked out power for a Macon neighborhood.

It's right in the vicinity of a building where some people will be going to vote Tuesday morning in the 2018 midterm elections.

Asher says details of the crash are not clear, but Georgia Power outage maps show it affected 97 customers near Vista Circle, between Vineville Avenue and Ingleside Avenue.

Within that area sits Ingleside United Methodist at 3187 Ridge Avenue. On election days, it's a polling place for voters.

Staff with the building were not immediately reachable for comment. It's not clear if the building is affected by the outage.

Asher says Georgia Power is on track to restore power to the neighborhood by 7 a.m. when the polls open.

If you're not sure if the polling place at Ingleside United Methodist is where you need to go, you can find your correct voting location with our Voting Guide.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates throughout the 2018 midterm elections.

© 2018 WMAZ