'Pray for Peace' rally draws attention to gun violence in Macon

People gathered in Macon to pray for peace in a city with, now, 50 homicides.

MACON, Ga. — People gathered in Macon for a "Pray for Peace" rally to help those around the city solve conflicts without gun violence.

Lisa Watson and Mary Butler organized the event outside of the Macon Memorial Gym.

Watson voiced her concern about the 50 homicides that have already happened in Macon this year, and encouraged people to stop the violence.

She says her goal is to help bring peace to the city.