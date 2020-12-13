'Pray for Peace' rally draws attention to gun violence in Macon

MACON, Ga. — People gathered in Macon for a "Pray for Peace" rally to help those around the city solve conflicts without gun violence.
Lisa Watson and Mary Butler organized the event outside of the Macon Memorial Gym.
Watson voiced her concern about the 50 homicides that have already happened in Macon this year, and encouraged people to stop the violence.
She says her goal is to help bring peace to the city.
"We wanted to just come together today to lift our voices, to give out some tools, to lift the word of prayer, the word of unity. To let them know that somebody does care that are children are dying in these streets," she said.