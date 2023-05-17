Prayer held outside of Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center as part of National Peace Officer Week

Pastors prayed for the safety and protection of law enforcement, but they also prayed for the mental and emotional health of first responders.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A prayer was held outside of the Law Enforcement Center in Warner Robins Wednesday to honor law enforcement personnel in Houston County and across the United States.

"In this community, we're thankful for all our public servants, for all those who step up and lead and do it out of the desire to do so; not out of the desire of pay, but the desire to serve their fellow man," one of the speakers at the event said.

The prayer lines up with the celebration of National Peace Officers Week.

Dozens of people gathered for the event. Pastors prayed for the safety and protection of law enforcement, but they also prayed for the mental and emotional health of first responders.

"You know, stuff like that is great," Warner Robins investigator Antonio Vallio said. "It gets us out there. [It] lets people see that I'm not just a badge or a uniform, I'm a human being and I can be connected and network with the public."

National Peace Officer Day was May 15, but festivities for National Peace Officer Week is continuing on throughout the week.

On Friday, there is a candlelight vigil for fallen police officers happening at 6 p.m. at the Southside Baptist Church on Houston Lake Avenue.

On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Warner Robins Police Department will host the "Night of Blue Lights," which is a chance for members of the community to meet the department's officers.

It will be happening in the parking lot of the "At Home" store on Watson Boulevard.