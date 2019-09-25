MACON, Ga. — A pregnant woman was injured after a shooting in east Macon.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday around 11:44 p.m. on the 200 block of Bradstone Circle.

The office says a 30-year-old pregnant woman and her family, which included her 37-year-old husband and 5-year-old daughter, were heading to bed, when an unknown suspect shot into their home.

The woman was struck once in the back. She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in stable condition, the office says.

The release says no one else was injured, and there is no further information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle at the moment.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

