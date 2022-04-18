Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Dodge County crash

Her 7-year-old daughter was also in the car and was hospitalized with injuries, though she is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

EASTMAN, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed Monday morning in a car accident in Dodge County.

According to Coroner Joe Smith, it happened just before 8 a.m. on Abbeville Highway (Hwy 87 South) and Edna Moore Road.

He says 31-year-old Kenisha Northcut-Jones drove off the road and her vehicle flipped several times. She was 34 weeks pregnant, and both her and her unborn child suffered fatal injuries.

Her 7-year-old daughter was also in the car and was hospitalized with injuries, though she is expected to be okay.

Dodge Sheriff Brian Robinson says it’s the third fatality accident in a week and their 6th overall in 2022. There was a total of two fatal accidents in Dodge County in all of 2021.