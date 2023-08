22-year-old pregnant woman and her baby killed in crash on Sunday in Macon. Here's what we know.

She was scheduled to be induced into labor on Tuesday morning.

MACON, Ga. — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed in a crash on Sunday night, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Tijuana Dean, who turned 22 on Saturday, died in a crash at 6199 Thomaston Road around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Dean was scheduled to be induced into labor on Tuesday morning, according to Jones.

She was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. and her full-term baby was pronounced dead just after midnight, Jones said.

The woman driving the other car was also injured, her condition is unknown.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for additional details.

