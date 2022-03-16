Preparation and setup for 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival nearly complete

Everything from the bumper cars to the Ferris wheel is returning with the Cherry Blossom Festival.

MACON, Ga. — In just two days, all your favorite rides and food return to Macon for the Pinkest Party on Earth.

One of the attractions at the festival will be the Human Cannonball, whose crew says they're getting ready to have a blast.

"Dave "The Bullet" Smith Jr., my father, is going to climb into the cannon pictured behind us, shoot over the Cyclops ride into the red landing net, and hopefully put on a hell of a show," said vendor Chloe Smith.