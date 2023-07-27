How to prepare kids for a good back to school

Get your students their yearly vaccines, eye and hearing exams, and try to tour your school in advance if you can.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Have you started to pack your students backpacks yet, or gone to an open house? Most Central Georgia children are headed back to school next week, and they say they're excited.

After spending the last few weeks climbing on jungle gym equipment, sliding down the slide and splashing through the water, their summer is coming to an end.

"This is a good experience," Crisp County future second-grader Atlas Subramaniam said.

Although the summer fun is ending, Atlas and the other children are looking forward to many things at school.

"Reading chapter books," future Jasper County fourth grader Sophia Cook said.

"Doing harder math problems," Houston County student Mason Spann said.

"To see some of my friends," Houston County first-grader Hunter Weatherford said.

"I'm excited because today is my open house," Atlas said.

They've already started getting ready for school.

"Going shopping for clothes and book bags," Mason said.

"I got a new Pokémon watch and I know my times tables," Atlas said.

However, parents should do a few more things to make sure the kiddos have a smooth transition, like getting your hearing and eye exams and getting your vaccines.

"Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, chicken pox vaccine, Dtap, as well as, Polio," Dr. Uwa Igoubadia said.

Those are needed at age 4. At age 11 they'll need a booster shot for Tdap and Meningitis. At age 16, they need a Meningitis A and Meningitis B shot. However, all students need routine check-ups in between.

Dr. Igoubadia with Houston Healthcare and Lifeguard Pediatrics says practice makes perfect, so get your routines together now.

"Practicing our morning routine, what time we're gonna wake up, if we're going to shower, brush our teeth, have our breakfast and practicing how to get out of the house in a timely fashion and how to get to the school bus in a timely fashion as well," she said.

Parents with nervous or anxious kids should check in with a pediatrician if you notice a few of these symptoms.

"Complaints of headache, nausea, vomiting, upset tummy first thing in the morning, on the way to school, or as we're getting ready for school," Igoubadia said.

She says there are also other ways to reduce stress.

"Making sure that they're getting great sleep, getting them back on their sleep schedule, making sure that they are adjusted with their regular meals, breakfast lunch and dinner, and their snacks in between," Igoubadia said. "Then going to tour the new schools and making sure that they are adjusted to the new classes or new teachers that also have are."