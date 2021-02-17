Bridgette Sparks is the founder of Puzzle Pieces. She says they're working on a spring curriculum called 'Marketday and All About Business and Career Readiness'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A center in Warner Robins named Puzzle Pieces is helping kids with autism develop skills that they hope will last a lifetime.

The center leads a social skills group for girls ages 11 to 17. For Kelsey Norris,17, this program means a lot.

"It is exciting!" said Norris.

Bridgette Sparks is the founder of Puzzle Pieces. She says they're working on a spring curriculum called "Marketday and All About Business and Career Readiness."

"These girls all love to be able to get crafty they have amazing talent and arts, and they want to shine, and they want to show awareness for their disability as well as interacting with neurotypical peers, so giving them those skill sets will help them to prepare them for the real world," said Sparks.

They're making their own products like picture-holders and more.

"We just made clipboards and I made this cute rock," said Norris.

Sparks says she can't wait to see what the girls create.

"I'm really excited just to see the girls talent. With that, they also just develop their friendships that are lasting and go outside and beyond here, and just to see their smiles and excitement when they actually get to finish products," said Sparks.

The girls will also design a display table and storefront. They'll have a sale where parents and guests may come and buy their products.

13-year-old Ava Pietrofere says she loves coming to Puzzle Pieces.

"They're really nice and it's really great to be able to meet new people," said Pietrofere.