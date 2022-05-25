President Biden nominates Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn for US Marshal

Lynn has served as the Chief of Police for the City of Perry since 2013

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — President Joe Biden has nominated nine law enforcement officials to serve as U.S. Marshal, and one of them serves here in Central Georgia.

According to a news release from the White House Wednesday, Perry Police Chief Stephen D. Lynn has been nominated as a U.S. Marshal, "officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law."

Lynn has served as the Chief of Police for the City of Perry since 2013. He was also an investigator for the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2013, and previously served in the Warner Robins Police Department from 1981 to 2007, where he held numerous leadership positions, including Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division and Strategic Services.

Lynn received his M.P.A from Georgia College & State University in 1996 and his B.S. from Georgia College in 1984.