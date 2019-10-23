MACON, Ga. — The older you get, the harder it is to get around.

Coliseum Medical Center Physical therapist Abby Immerfall says, "I've heard a lot of area rugs -- 'My toe caught on an area rug.' I've also heard of people going up and down the stairs and falling, or honestly, in the middle of the night when they're trying to go the bathroom, and they don't turn the lights on."

She says for people 65 and older, it happens more often than you think, and not just once.

Immerfall says, "A lot. Once you have a fall, it's not uncommon to have another fall. We try to approach it all the same way, and giving them all the education, assistive devices, or tools to get back and live their independent lifestyle."

An elderly person taking a tumble usually results in some sort of fracture in the body.

Not getting proper daily exercise makes elderly people more susceptible to falling.

"They're not up and moving about as much as they can or getting the recommended amount of exercise, so when we do get older, and we're not seeing patients doing it as much they are at an increased risk for a fall," says Immerfall.

She recommends installing guardrails, patching slippery surfaces, and removing obstacles that could cause trips.

"I have my patients practice getting on the floor and getting back up so they have that resource if another fall occurs," says Immerfall.

A majority of her patients live home alone and don't always have someone close by to help, but keeping a sense of independence is still important.

Immerfall says, "We're seeing the baby boomers come in right now. They're all super-independent human beings and they want to live by themselves, and I don't blame them."

