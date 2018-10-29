The exact details have not been confirmed, but it appears President Trump will be coming to Macon this Sunday.

Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've been contacted about working out a plan for road closures and other details for the president’s visit, though they won’t be available until later this week. He referred further questions to the Secret Service.

Trump is reportedly coming to Macon to campaign with Brian Kemp -- the Republican candidate for governor.

Tyler Gambrell with Spectra Management confirmed to 13WMAZ that the rally will NOT be at the Macon Coliseum, where Trump spoke in 2015, because it's already booked for the Christmas Made in the South crafts fair.

Gambrell also said that -- as of Monday morning -- it will not take place at the Macon City Auditorium.

Kyle Sears with Mercer University also confirmed it would not be at Mercer’s stadium or basketball arena.

13WMAZ has reached out to other large venues in the region, but have not heard back from them yet.

We'll update this story when more details are available.

