HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The union that represents more than 1 million essential workers, including some at Perdue Farms in Houston County, is pushing back after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open.

It comes with protections for large corporations, but not necessarily for employees.

It started with toilet paper shortages, as people stocked up on rolls during nation-wide "stay at home" orders.

But now empty shelves are appearing in meat aisles as large processing plants like Tyson suspended operations in some cities across the United States.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Smithfield pork-processing plant reports more than 850 confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed off on an order to get chicken and beef back in grocery store coolers, classifying meat processing plants as "critical infrastructure," and shielding them from certain COVID-19 related liabilities.

"With the meatpacking and transportation we have had some difficulty where they're having a liability that's really unfair to them," Trump said at a White House Press Conference.

Crawford County farmer, Kerry Dunaway, sees both sides.

Farmers need to keep selling cows and chickens to make a living, and Americans need meat, but at what cost to plant workers?

"I suspect for the food chain that it's vital that it opens, but I think it should be up to the individual plant whether they remain open because of the exposure of their employees to the virus," says Dunaway.

On Wednesday, The United Food and Commercial Workers union said of the 1.3 million people they represent, at least 72 front line members have died and more than 5,000 have missed work, been hospitalized, or caught COVID-19.

UFCW International President, Marc Perrone, released this statement:

"These workers never signed up to be first responders in an emergency, but that is exactly what they are now and they need protections immediately before more lives are needlessly lost. The human cost to America's food, retail, and commercial workers is real and growing."

13WMAZ has received dozens of calls over the last 2 months from local Perdue and Tyson plant employees voicing COVID health concerns, but they've asked to remain anonymous in fear they may lose their jobs.

According to the UFCW union, 22 meat packing plants have closed in the past two months, impacting over 35,000 workers and reducing pork supply by 25 percent and beef supply by 10 percent.

