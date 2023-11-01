'Prices were relatively lower here': Central Georgians reflect on gas prices after tax suspension ends

According to AAA, the statewide average was $2.87 Wednesday, 39 cents less than the national average.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you were driving around Wednesday, you may have noticed gas prices are rising, and there's more to come.

The governor's order suspending Georgia's gas tax expired at midnight Wednesday. Prices jumped 7 cents since Tuesday.

According to AAA, Twiggs, Pulaski, and Hancock counties may have seen some of the highest prices in Central Georgia, averaging just over $3.

Houston and Washington had some of the cheapest.

Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the gas tax in mid-March of last year, when gas was $4.26 with the tax included.

Over the past ten months, the gas tax suspension saved drivers just under 30 cents a gallon.

Gas Buddy experts say this weekend, we'll see a 25- to 35-cent increase across the state. With the tax back in, expect a faster rise in prices this spring.

Megan Western went to Warner Robins to see how people are feeling about Wednesday's prices.

Chuck Jenson recently moved from Florida and says Wednesday's gas prices in Warner Robins were great.

"I travel a lot. I'm newly-retired, so I think Warner Robins right now has the best deal in the United States, to be honest with you," Jenson says.

According to AAA, the city's average, $2.80, is about 47 cents less than the national average.

Jenson says he'll take it.

"Anything under $3 is a good deal."

"I was definitely glad to see that prices were relatively lower here," Kiesma Shannon said.

She filled up for one of the cheapest prices statewide.

"My gas light came on, and my mom was like, 'You need to stop.' I was like, 'Nope, I'm going to Kroger where I have some points,'" says Shannon.

The Kroger on Watson Boulevard had gas for $2.49, but Shannon also got 20 cents off.

Others on the street paid as high as $2.84 and $2.94, just over the state average. Buc-ee's had gas for $2.64.

Not everyone stops based on price.

"I try to get some that's on the same side of the road, usually QuikTrip is nice," says Eli Smith.

Smith says he stuck to what was easy, but as fueling up becomes more expensive, he'll continue to budget accordingly.

"Just trying to get it now while the gas is cheaper, and then just trying to conserve gas throughout the week, and plan ahead for gas fill-ups," says Smith.