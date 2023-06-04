Pride events happening around Central Georgia this June

It's Pride Month and here are ways you can celebrate across Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — It's Pride Month! Central Georgia has many events for everyone to get in on the celebration.

When: June 7 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Where: Bleckley County Courthouse

There will be a raffle, booths on mental health, music and fun all around. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy being in community with those around you.

Come celebrate Pride month and practice environmental stewardship at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at the Pride in Your Park event and Community Clean-up.

Macon Pride, Southern Queer Folk Hikes, and the Ocmulgee Mounds NHP are working together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and foster community connection and environmental stewardship.

This can be something you can do year-round! Get involved in trail maintenance and learn more about your resources in the National Park Service. If you are interested, contact Interpretive Park Guide, Makayla H. 478-752-8257 ext. 227

When: June 10 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Youth Move Dublin will having their 3rd annual pride festival in Stubbs Park. They plan to have speakers and vendors, a show, music and resource tables!

When: June 17 from 12 p.m. until4 p.m.

Where: Stubbs Park

Macon restaurants and retailers are teaming up to support Macon Pride by donating 10% of sales to Macon Pride 2023! Here are the restaurants and retailers involved.

The Bohemian Den

Frankie’s

Just Tap'd

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Fall Line Brewery

Oliver's Corner Bistro

Oh Honey Baking Co.

Chick n' Cone

More businesses being added daily!

When: June 28 all day

Watch the Bacon battle it out with the Lexington County Blowfish. Each ticket purchased through their link will be helping raise money for Macon Pride. Each ticket will include All You Can Eat cheeseburgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, cookies, chips, sodas & water. Tickets will also include a Macon Bacon hat. Make sure to purchase tickets before June 9.

When: June 29 at 7 p.m.