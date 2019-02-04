ATLANTA — HBO’s "Watchmen" is currently filming throughout parts of Atlanta and producers are now looking for fresh faces to fit in the upcoming season.

Based the graphic novel “Watchmen” by Alan Moore, the show centers around an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws.

Recognizable faces in the series include Hong Chau (HBO's Big Little Lies and Treme), Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune), Regina King (The Leftovers), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Jean Smart (Fraiser and Samantha Who?), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Jacob Ming-Trent (Superfly), Tim Blake Nelson (Lincoln, HBO’s Warm Springs) and Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman).

With production kicking off in February, we have spotted production crews filming scenes around Newnan, Little Five Points, and Union City.

The Damon Lindelöf production is set to be released on HBO later this year.

Rose Locke Casting has posted several casting opportunities for actors to appear in the show. Details below.

PERIOD PERPS

Seeking men and women to portray perps from 1938

We will also be booking some visiting family members too

Caucasian or African American

Must be willing to shave or be clean shaven

Men need to be willing to let us trim hair period correct / No shaved heads

Women no artificial color in hair / No braids or anything

No visible tattoos / no fake nails

Rate: $75/8 hours

Fitting Rate: 19/2

Haircut Bump: $15

Filming Date: 4/10

Requires fitting this week April 3-5th

Filming Location: Little 5

Fitting Location: Union City

Subject: PERIOD PERPS

NYC 1938

Seeking Caucasian Men and Women

Must have natural hair / No artificial colors

Men clean shaven or willing to shave

Men should be willing to let us cut to make period correct

No visible tattoos / no fake nails

Filming Date: April 15th, 16th, 18th

You will not work all days

Filming Rate: 150/12 + $25 Gas Bump

Fitting: 4/3-4/5 one day

Fitting Rate: 38/2

Fitting Location: Union City

Haircut bump: $15

Filming Location: Macon (please look up)

Subject: MACON Date(s) Available

HARLEM 1938

Seeking African Americans to portray rioters and pedestrians

Men and Women / 18 and over

No shaved heads or Harsh fades

Please stop cutting hair to participate

Women must have natural hair

No artificial colors / no braids

No fake nails

Filming Date: April 17th

Filming Rate: 150/12 + 25 Gas Bump

Fitting: 4/3-4/5 one day

Fitting Rate: 38/2

Fitting Location: Union City

Haircut bump: $15

Filming Location: Macon (please look up)

Subject: HARLEM MACON

POLICE CADETS

Seeking Caucasian Males to portray police cadets from 1938 graduating

Must be willing to shave or be clean shaven

Need to be willing to let us trim hair period correct / No shaved heads

No visible tattoos

Age 23-35

Filming Date: April 16th

Filming Rate: 150/12 + 25 Gas Bump

Fitting: 4/3- 4/5 one day

Fitting Rate: 38/2

Fitting Location: Union City

Haircut bump: $15

Filming Location: Macon (please look up)

Subject: POLICE CADETS

Please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com Include 3 pictures (head, body and selfie holding a piece of paper on it with your age, height, weight and contact info.