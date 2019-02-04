ATLANTA — HBO’s "Watchmen" is currently filming throughout parts of Atlanta and producers are now looking for fresh faces to fit in the upcoming season.
Based the graphic novel “Watchmen” by Alan Moore, the show centers around an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws.
Recognizable faces in the series include Hong Chau (HBO's Big Little Lies and Treme), Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune), Regina King (The Leftovers), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Jean Smart (Fraiser and Samantha Who?), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Jacob Ming-Trent (Superfly), Tim Blake Nelson (Lincoln, HBO’s Warm Springs) and Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman).
With production kicking off in February, we have spotted production crews filming scenes around Newnan, Little Five Points, and Union City.
The Damon Lindelöf production is set to be released on HBO later this year.
Rose Locke Casting has posted several casting opportunities for actors to appear in the show. Details below.
PERIOD PERPS
- Seeking men and women to portray perps from 1938
- We will also be booking some visiting family members too
- Caucasian or African American
- Must be willing to shave or be clean shaven
- Men need to be willing to let us trim hair period correct / No shaved heads
- Women no artificial color in hair / No braids or anything
- No visible tattoos / no fake nails
- Rate: $75/8 hours
- Fitting Rate: 19/2
- Haircut Bump: $15
- Filming Date: 4/10
- Requires fitting this week April 3-5th
- Filming Location: Little 5
- Fitting Location: Union City
- Subject: PERIOD PERPS
NYC 1938
- Seeking Caucasian Men and Women
- Must have natural hair / No artificial colors
- Men clean shaven or willing to shave
- Men should be willing to let us cut to make period correct
- No visible tattoos / no fake nails
- Filming Date: April 15th, 16th, 18th
- You will not work all days
- Filming Rate: 150/12 + $25 Gas Bump
- Fitting: 4/3-4/5 one day
- Fitting Rate: 38/2
- Fitting Location: Union City
- Haircut bump: $15
- Filming Location: Macon (please look up)
- Subject: MACON Date(s) Available
HARLEM 1938
- Seeking African Americans to portray rioters and pedestrians
- Men and Women / 18 and over
- No shaved heads or Harsh fades
- Please stop cutting hair to participate
- Women must have natural hair
- No artificial colors / no braids
- No fake nails
- Filming Date: April 17th
- Filming Rate: 150/12 + 25 Gas Bump
- Fitting: 4/3-4/5 one day
- Fitting Rate: 38/2
- Fitting Location: Union City
- Haircut bump: $15
- Filming Location: Macon (please look up)
- Subject: HARLEM MACON
POLICE CADETS
- Seeking Caucasian Males to portray police cadets from 1938 graduating
- Must be willing to shave or be clean shaven
- Need to be willing to let us trim hair period correct / No shaved heads
- No visible tattoos
- Age 23-35
- Filming Date: April 16th
- Filming Rate: 150/12 + 25 Gas Bump
- Fitting: 4/3- 4/5 one day
- Fitting Rate: 38/2
- Fitting Location: Union City
- Haircut bump: $15
- Filming Location: Macon (please look up)
- Subject: POLICE CADETS
Please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com Include 3 pictures (head, body and selfie holding a piece of paper on it with your age, height, weight and contact info.