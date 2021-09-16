Project BAAD plans Saturday event at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon

The event will include live singers, food trucks, vendors, and more

MACON, Georgia — Folks can get out of the house and enjoy fellowship in downtown Macon this Saturday as Project BAAD hosts a day of fun at Rosa Parks Square.

The event will include singers, food trucks, vendors, and other attractions. It’s intended to educate the community about how great the downtown area is.

Macon Middle Georgia Black Pages publisher and Project BAAD creator, Alex Habersham, encourages everyone to come downtown and enjoy the festivities.

“C'mon downtown because everything really in the community -- from an economical perspective --emanates from downtown, so we want people to come out. Talking about there's nothing to…well, there's going to be plenty to do with Project BAAD,” he said.