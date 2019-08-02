MACON, Ga. — The bridge on Bass Road between Rivoli Drive and Forsyth Road is about to get a makeover.

The bridge crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railroad and there's no shoulder on either side.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced there will be an open house for the public to voice their concerns about any construction or the proposed detour.

The detour would take drivers up Rivoli Drive, across the railroad tracks to Old Forsyth Road and will bring you to the intersection of Bass and Forsyth Road.

The St. Croix at Bass subdivision is right up the road from the bridge. Jim Welch has lived there for over 20 years and says the bridge is dangerous.

"I don't want to be meeting a dump truck or semi-truck on that bridge at the same time as I'm driving across the other direction," says Welch.

He adds, "You're gonna have to plan your trips appropriately, because it does take you more time to go around than it is if you just cut over to Bass Road to get to Zebulon."

His neighbor, Scott Mitchell, is the president of the subdivision. He says, "It's going to be a big inconvenience. I do a lot of traveling so I hit I-475 in the morning, so it's going to be a big inconvenience for a lot of people, besides myself."

There's an open house for the public to ask questions about this proposed detour. It will be at the Macon GDOT office off Riverside Drive. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12th.

Mitchell says he will make sure there are a few representatives from St. Croix at Bass present.