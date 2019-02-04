MACON, Ga. — Proposed construction on a bridge near Mercer University could bring a detour and some headaches.

Ben Brock lives on College Street, just feet away from the bridge that takes him to class and baseball practice every day. "It'd be very inconvenient for everybody. This is a really busy street in Macon -- the roundabout takes you everywhere you need to be."

RELATED: GDOT: I-75 lanes to close for several weeks

He says it would be even worse in the mornings when he has to be up early. "A lot of the times, we have stuff in the morning and it's a time crunch to get there, so having to leave an extra 10 minutes early isn't favorable for us."

The proposed detour would take drivers through the roundabout to Oglethorpe Street, up First Street, then Pine Street past the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and onto Forsyth Street, back to College Street. Timing the drive, it takes about 7 minutes and is over a mile long.

There would also be traffic coming from Alexander II Magnet School on the other side of College Street as well as Mount de Sales Academy, which is right around the corner on Orange Street.

"I'm not an architect or anything, but it looks perfectly fine to me and intact and convenient for everyone who lives around here," says Nick Spear, a senior Mercer student who also lives on College Street.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the proposed detour would last about 6 to 9 months and the project would change the steel bridge to a concrete one with wider sidewalks.

RELATED: Interchange construction causing body shop backup

This project could also improve the steel railings, which have failed in the past.