MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning will hear plans for a 94-room hotel on Cherry Street and Cotton Avenue Monday.

The proposed hotel will be located right across from the Macon City Auditorium in the building at 682 Cherry Street.

Dunwody-Beeland Architects want to turn the existing 11-story building into a hotel while keeping the first floor as retail space.

Plans say the hotel will have valet parking, with additional parking at a lot one block away from the building.

Dunwoody/Beeland Architects

The board will hear the proposal at 1:30 p.m. at their hearing at Terminal Station in downtown Macon.

This comes after two other hotels were approved for the county around two weeks ago--one on Bass Road and the other on Poplar Street.

RELATED: Two hotels approved for Macon-Bibb County

The Bass Road hotel plans to have four stories and 101 rooms, while the one on Poplar plans to have five stories with 121 rooms.

RELATED: 'Hillbilly Elegy' filming brought in more than $1 million for Bibb County