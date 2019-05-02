MACON, Ga. — A new bill in the Georgia Senate could make pet owners think twice about leaving their pets in the car.

Georgia Senate Bill 32 would "limit liability for property damage caused by the rescue or attempted rescue of animals locked in motor vehicles."

Jimmy Carter of Macon brings his dog, Penny, to the Macon Dog Park every day during his lunch break. He says he thinks of Penny like his family, but not everyone feels the same.

"I think the people that would leave their dog in their car unattended with the windows up, they're the kind of people who would be disappointed if somebody broke their window, unfortunately," says Carter.

He admits that he does leave Penny in the car occasionally, but only for a few minutes at a time.

"I leave Penny in the car and go into a grocery store or something and I'll leave the windows cracked and the air on," he says.

Veterinarian Vernard Hodges says when it's 70 degrees outside, it could only take 30 minutes for the inside of the car to hit over 100 degrees.

"At 104, we start seeing some of the stuff associated with heat stroke," he says, "like the animal starts to sweat, sometimes they go into seizures, they'll kind of just pant."

Hodges also adds that he sees a few cases of animals dying from heat stroke every summer. "I would say I average maybe 5, 6 a summer. Not a terrible amount, but 5 or 6 dying from a preventable accident definitely is a lot."

As of January 30, the Senate read and referred the bill to committee, but it has not been voted on.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.