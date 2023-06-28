Girl Scouts of America worried about scouts camping near proposed Lizella quarry

Two weeks ago, the Crawford County zoning board moved forward with proposed quarry.

LIZELLA, Ga. — Their motto is be prepared, so a proposed Crawford County rock quarry has the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia worried. Opponents say construction could cause health problems for people nearby, including the campers.

Each year, Camp Martha Johnston Sweetwater Retreat brings in hundreds of girls who are looking to take adventures and earn their badges.

"We were able to go kayaking and canoeing in the creek behind us," Sara Starcher said.

Starcher got started in girl scouts when she was in kindergarten. Even her niece, Isabel Horger, is taking after her and earning her badges at just 7-years-old.

But the quarry could cause a problem when coming to the campsite.

"I am concerned about the health of everyone that comes to camp," Starcher said.

Two weeks ago, the Crawford County zoning board moved forward with the proposed quarry. At the public meeting, Perry Donahue with Cottondale LLC., said the construction of the quarry wouldn't be harmful. The company argues the dust will be too large to cause problems.

Starcher says some campers can't make the girl scout memories.

"It would stop girls that have asthma and respiratory from coming to camp at all," Starcher said.

13WMAZ told you when the concerns were first brought to our attention, many people in Crawford County are serviced through well water. Sweetwater Creek runs through the camp and they use that water for their well system.

The water supply is used for many different on the site.

"We have a pool, so when the girls come out here sometimes we have swimming. We come out to the creek, they get to kayak and canoe in the creek. Of course, the need for the restrooms and for cooking and washing dishes," Jennifer Starcher said.

CEO Sue Else with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia says closing the camp is a last option.

"We are opposing this and for good reason. We are very concerned about the girl's health while they are at camp, you know, we know that dust clouds can travel for several miles and that there is pollution that will be happening in those dust clouds. So, we want to make sure our girls are breathing clean air," Else said.