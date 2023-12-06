'Where is our drinking water going to come from?': Proposed rock quarry concerns Crawford County neighbors

Crawford County Planning and Zoning has scheduled a public hearing to listen to concerned citizens.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Residents near a proposed granite rock quarry site in Crawford County were given a letter last week about the upcoming site.

Crawford County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jake Watson, Cottondale Partners, LLC applied for a special exception last week to operate a granite rock quarry. Watson says throughout Central Georgia, along the fall line, there is a geological formation with plenty of granite.

The company plans to dig, process the rock, and then sell it. Watson says the gravel can be used for roads, highways, and rock for retaining walls.

"The cornerstone of the construction industry from roadways to residential construction, to commercial development," Watson said.

Camille Deckert lives on Girl Scout Road. As a former environmental health and safety officer, she says the proposed granite rock quarry would impact where she lives.

"We're looking at air, water, and noise issues," Deckert says.

Deckert's home sits alongside Sweetwater Creek, and she says she's worried the microcrystalline dust moving into the stream.

"Then, the streams affect our drinking water, and so we're all on well water out here, and if that gets contaminated, where is our drinking water going to come from?" Deckert said.

There are two other quarries in nearby counties -- one is in Jones County off Highway 49, and another is in Monroe County. Watson told 13WMAZ there was a proposed limestone rock quarry in Hancock County, but it was turned down.

Watson says he is visiting the other quarries to look at water runoff, EPA and EPD federal and state requirements, and measures to minimize any impact. Pratt Stanley lives across from Deckert. He is worried about the future.

"One of my biggest concerns is the children. When you get the Girl Scout camp and Echeconnee County church camp, you're talking several thousand children a summer," Pratt said.

Pratt has a sinus infection that he takes medicine for. He says the potential dust from the construction could make his sinuses worse.

Watson told 13WMAZ the proposed site is a total of 1,700 acres, but the quarry site operation would be around 430 acres, and the actual quarry is 100 acres. He says granite has less of an impact than other rock quarries like limestone.