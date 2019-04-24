MACON, Ga. — Testimony in the Lonnie Shaw trial began Wednesday.

He’s the Peach County man charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at Peach Deputy Brandon Williams—even though Williams shot him.

After opening statements, the prosecution called Ron Watson to the stand. He is the security guard who was on-duty at Peach Medical Center the night Shaw’s stepson Nicholas Coker showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Watson testifies that he tried to talk to Coker but couldn’t understand him, and that gave Peach County dispatch the address they had “on file” for Coker at the hospital— 50 West Valley Drive.

GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson told 13WMAZ earlier this year that investigators determined Coker actually shot himself on a dirt road in Crawford County.

In a radio recording played in court Wednesday, you could hear a dispatcher tell deputies “the shooting happened at 50 West Valley Drive.”

Former Peach Deputy Blake Doles testified next. He responded to the hospital the same night, and says his supervisor, Sgt. Patrick Sondron, sent Deputies Brandon Williams and James Perry out to the address to investigate, even though it was nearly 3 a.m. in the morning.

“You don’t wait to handle things at a normal business hour. You want to handle it right then and there where the crime scene is fresh," Doles said on the stand.

The prosecution argued that the deputies who showed up to Shaw’s house were just doing what they were told.

The defense calls it a big miscommunication between law enforcement and dispatch.