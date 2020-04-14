MACON, Ga. — According to an update released by the Department of Public Health, at least 138 nursing homes or long-term care sites reported cases of COVID-19 on April 12.

The state counts one COVID-19 case in a long-term care facility as an "outbreak." Those cases can be among staff or residents.

However, PruittHealth’s website that collects statistics from each of its facilities across the Southeast show different numbers than the state’s.

Both sets of data are from the same date.

Here is a side-by-side comparison:

Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville – 6 cases (state) vs. 2 cases (PruittHealth)

PruittHealth Macon – 1 case (state) vs. 24 cases (PruittHealth)

PruittHealth Eastside – 1 case (state) vs. 0 cases (PruittHealth)

PruittHealth Peake – 1 case (state) vs. 0 cases (PruittHealth)

PruittHealth's record also gives the number of patients at each facility, how many have been tested, and the results of those tests.

Here is that information:

Georgia War Veterans Home in Baldwin County has a total of 210 patients. 106 have tested negative for COVID-19 and results for one person are pending.

PruittHealth in Macon has a total of 195 patients. Test results for 167 people are pending. There are 24 positive cases with no negative results.

PruittHealh Peake has a total of 111 patients. No one has been tested and there are no results, however the state says there is one case there.

When 13WMAZ asked Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District about the discrepancy, he directed us to ask the governor’s office.

