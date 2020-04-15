MACON, Ga. — PruittHealth is now reporting 76 positive COVID-19 cases at one of their Macon homes.

That's according to a COVID-19 statistics tracker on their website. It shows data for all of their homes across the southeast.

Their data shows 192 patients total at the Anthony Road facility, with 68 positive tests, 113 negative tests, and 11 tests that are still pending.

8 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

PruittHealth also has other locations in Bibb County and across Central Georgia.

The Eastside and Peake homes in Bibb County have no reported cases, according to PruittHealth's site, but the state's data shows one case at each.

Here are statistics for other homes in Central Georgia as of Wednesday morning:

Data shows the Georgia War Veterans Home in Baldwin County has two positive cases and 106 negative cases.

2 Monroe County locations show no reported cases.

One home in Toomsboro in Wilkinson County shows no reported cases.

On Sunday, the state released numbers for nursing homes, but their data didn't match PruittHealth's.

At that time, the state said the Anthony Road location had only one case, while PruittHealth was reporting 24.

When 13WMAZ asked the North Central Health District why the numbers from the state were different than what PruittHealth was reporting, they told us that was a question for the governor's office.

