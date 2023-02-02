Immersive public art project shines a light on vacant downtown Macon buildings

During the show art will light up the Bibb Theatre and the Newberry building on Third Street.

MACON, Ga. — Some of Macon's older buildings are getting a special showcase in a new public art show in downtown.

Shine is an immersive art experience.

"The purpose of Shine is to activate vacant store fronts and show how you can literally shine a light on the possibilities for these spaces," Director of Place for NewTown Macon Emily Hopkins said.

NewTown Macon is working with artist from Dashboard, an artist network out of Atlanta, and an artist from Mercer University to create the show.

During the show art from Mercer's Craig Coleman will light up the Bibb Theatre and Dashboard's Darya Fard's work will shine on in the Newberry building on Third Street.

Hopkins says this event comes from one of the strategies in the Macon Action Plan.

The idea is to breath life into vacant buildings with public art. These changed not only make the buildings more beautiful but to also make downtown more welcoming and inviting for all.

Hopkins says this event allows NewTown to showcase these buildings as a possibility for new business owners.

"Especially with the Newberry building. That's one that I think is completely marketable for someone to open a business and NewTown own the Bibb Theatre so we're looking for someone who can come in and potentially put a business there. So we wanted to show places that businesses could move in and show what it could be like," she said.

Hopkins says downtown Macon's historic buildings are an asset not many cities have and NewTown is dedicated to preservation. She says they believe the best way to revitalize downtown is by converting these buildings to their best and highest use.

"It's what contributes to the vibe, the feeling when you walk around the streets of downtown. Our buildings are a really marketable thing about our community," Hopkins said.

Shine's opening reception party is on February 11 at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Third Street. Boots and Kats will be performing and Piedmont Brewing will have drinks available.