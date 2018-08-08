People were out Tuesday protesting before a meeting in which the Bibb County commission were scheduled to vote on a possible property tax increase. People held their signs high so commissioners would know how they felt about the possible increase. After learning the commissioners tabled the increase, people started to leave the meeting.

Tensions ran high on Poplar Street while commissioners prepared to vote. Linda Daniel says she was coming to protest no matter what.

"I was determined to come out here, even if I had passed out and you all would have had to call the ambulance, I was going to come," said Daniel.

She held her sign and says a property tax increase will hurt her and people her age.

"I'm 67 years old, I'm going to have to get a job. I can't live like this," said Daniel.

Her son, James Hunnicutt, says there are other ways to fund stuff like libraries, transit, and trash.

"They have to sit down and find cuts within the budget," said Hunnicutt.

While inside, more than 20 people spoke about how the increase would affect them.

"Well, it matters because they already voted 'no' twice, so they are just trying to kind of play games," said Ben Danaj.

The majority of commissioners voted 'no' to a 4.365 mill increase, and tabled another possible increase for now.

"The time is now to make a stand and refuse to balance a budget on the backs of your employees," said Caleb Justice.

The public seemed relieved after learning the commissioners were going back to the drawing board.

