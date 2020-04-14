MACON, Ga. — Publix is packing up one of its locations in north Macon and heading west.

According to a company spokesperson, the current location at the Rivergate Shopping Center on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard will be closing.

However, they’re planning on building a new location at Tobesofkee Crossing on Thomaston Road.

The store says the new location will be around 48,000 square feet and will have a pharmacy.

Publix says all associates will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new location, so no layoffs will take place. The company says they have never had a layoff in their 90-year history.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to confirm the exact closing date and opening date of the new location saying it will be sometime this summer.

You may recall that the plans were approved for the new location back in Oct. 2018.

The supermarket was first proposed back in Aug. 2018 by a firm called JWA Ventures, under a non-disclosure agreement.

The vote was initially postponed at the zoning board due to concerns about the entry and exit points for cars and delivery trucks.

It was approved two months later when JWA Ventures met with the proper Macon-Bibb departments and the Georgia Department of Transportation to figure out a new solution.

Plans say there will be two outparcels in the shopping center.

RELATED HEADLINES

Publix aisles are now one-way to increase social distancing

Publix will install plexiglass to protect cashiers from COVID-19