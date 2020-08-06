MACON, Ga. — Publix is set to open a new store in Macon this week.

The supermarket chain announced a new grocery store will open in Macon's Tobesofkee Crossing Shopping Center on Thomaston Road at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We are proud to bring the Publix shopping experience to the Tobesofkee Lake community,” said Brenda Reid, Community Relations Manager for Publix’s Atlanta Division.

According to a company spokesperson, the current location at the Rivergate Shopping Center on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard will be closing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to confirm the exact closing date.

A news release from Publix says the new 48,100 square-foot building will have traditional grocery, dairy, and frozen food departments along with a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.

It will bring 135 new jobs to the area.

The grocery store will offer curbside pick-up services, grocery delivery through Instacart, and pharmacy delivery. The company says the store will be practicing social distancing.

"Our associates will continue to follow guidelines outlined by the CDC and the State of Georgia," Reid said.

