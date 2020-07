Deputies were called for a shooting, and the man later died at the hospital

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating after a fatal shooting in Hawkinsville Wednesday morning.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes, it happened at 19 Jelks Street.

Wilkes says they found a man with a gunshot wound at the house. He was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital for treatment, but he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.