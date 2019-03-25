A body was pulled from a Hawkinsville river Sunday evening. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen.

Sheriff Brannen said deputies recovered a body on the bank of the Ocmulgee River.

It happened at the Mile Branch Boat Landing off of Country Road.

The body was sent to a GBI crime lab for a positive identification. According to Sheriff Brannen they could have more information from the lab later this week.

Sheriff Brannen said they will not release the name of the deceased until the family is notified.

The sheriff's office is not yet releasing a cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department at 478-783-1521.