HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Pulaski County man died early Wednesday after a fire at his home in Hawkinsville.

According to a news release, it happened around 2 a.m. at a home off Linder Road. Officials went inside and found the body of 47-year-old Raymond Engler Jr.

“The cause and origin of this unfortunate fire are still under investigation. An additional individual was inside the home, but was able to escape unharmed,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The interior of the single-wide mobile home suffered major damage. No foul play is suspected at this time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The state says Engler Jr. is the 28th person to die in a fire in Georgia this year.

