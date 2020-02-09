Students were back in Pulaski County classrooms on August 5th. Since then, the county has gone from 90 COVID-19 cases to 223

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Overall, Georgia's statewide COVID-19 case curve is continuing to drop, but that's not the case in every county.

Students were back in Pulaski County classrooms on August 5th.

Since then, the county gone from 90 cases to 223.

"For them, around 33 percent of their cases have happened in the last two weeks," says Melissa Brantley, spokesperson for the South Central Health District.

That's the second highest case jump in the state, right in front of Bleckley County.

As of August 31st, the Pulaski County school system has reported 7 positive cases.

"With schools, it can be very difficult to social distance students in the school setting," says Brantley.

She says the countywide outbreak is concentrated in three areas: a prison, nursing homes and schools.

She says that's not unusual.

"Those do tend to be our hot spots for outbreaks, primarily because it's an area where social distancing is very difficult to maintain."

Pulaski County currently has 1,280 students enrolled.

Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Their website says schools will not shut down if one or two students test positive.

If there is a massive outbreak at a certain school or facility, they will shut it down for 14 days to clean and allow everyone to quarantine.