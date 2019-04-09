HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The GBI has officially confirmed the two men found shot to death on Labor Day died via murder-suicide.

According to GBI Special Agent Lindsey Wilkes, her office was requested around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a death investigation at a home on Burnt Bridge Road.

She says investigators found the bodies of 46-year-old Alton Douglas Bullington, of Vienna, and 40-year-old Justin Smith, of Hawkinsville.

In a news release issued Wednesday, autopsies showed both men died from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation reveals Smith shot Bullington, before killing himself. The incident was witnessed by a third party.

The GBI says the two men knew each other through a 'mutual friend.'

If you have any information, you can call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

TRACKING DORIAN | Dorian to bring wind, rain, and storm surge to coastal Georgia Wednesday in to Thursday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.