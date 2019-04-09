HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The GBI has officially confirmed the two men found shot to death on Labor Day died via murder-suicide.

According to GBI Special Agent Lindsey Wilkes, her office was requested around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a death investigation at a home on Burnt Bridge Road.

She says investigators found the bodies of 46-year-old Alton Douglas Bullington, of Vienna, and 40-year-old Justin Smith, of Hawkinsville.

In a news release issued Wednesday, autopsies showed both men died from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation reveals Smith shot Bullington, before killing himself. The incident was witnessed by a third party.

The GBI says the two men knew each other through a 'mutual friend.'

If you have any information, you can call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

TRACKING DORIAN | Dorian to bring wind, rain, and storm surge to coastal Georgia Wednesday in to Thursday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATEDClick here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.