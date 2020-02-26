'I was forced out of farming': Central Georgia's black farmers still face struggles today

It’s work some say is entrenched in the black soul.

“It’s in our DNA to love the land and work with nature, so farming provides you the opportunity to feed that urge,” said Veronica Womack, executive director of the Rural Studies Institute at Georgia College and State University and Black Belt scholar.

Womack says the appreciation for farming goes back to Africans' earliest days in America.

“When enslaved Africans were working the field, many of them also had their own garden,” she said.

But she says slavery was just the start of challenging times.

“Rural communities are struggling, and black farmers who live in rural communities are also part of that struggle. Land retention is also challenging, heir property,” Womack said.

Successful generations that own land like Rawls and Battle’s family is unfortunately uncommon.

“At the height of African American land ownership, we owned about 15 million acres, and presently we own less than 3 (million),” Womack said.

She says that statistic is part of a raw Southern history.

“Many lynchings were connected to economic situations, and land was a part of that,” Womack said. “Many African-Americans simply had to leave the rural south, some in the dead of night, because someone wanted their property.”

The residual effect of slavery and Jim Crow presented itself in the following decades in the form of USDA loan and farm aid discrimination. That eventually led hundreds of black farmers to come together and file a class action lawsuit against the USDA in 1997.

That lawsuit was named Pigford v. Glickman. It claimed the USDA had racially discriminated against African-American farmers between 1981 and 1997. The USDA admitted their wrongdoing, resulting in a $1 billion settlement which is reported to be the largest civil rights settlement in history.

The settlement was supposed to give $50,000 and loan forgiveness to farmers who proved they were discriminated against and had filed a complaint against USDA before 1997. However, nearly a third of farmers' claims were denied, and many Georgia farmers say they still haven’t seen the benefits of the lawsuit.



“It did not solve the issues for African-American farmers,” Womack said.